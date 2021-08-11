Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Total mystery.’ Dad missing for a week vanished doing errands, California family says

By Summer Lin twitter email
Sacramento Bee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California husband and campground owner has been missing for over a week after disappearing while running errands, his family said. John Stivers, 52, was reported missing Aug. 2 and was last seen heading from his home in Copperopolis to Sonora, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office news release. Stivers’ car was found on Campo Seco Road but he wasn’t inside, officials said.

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 24

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Sfgate#Nbc News#Ledger Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
California Statefox5sandiego.com

California college student missing for nearly 1 year

PLEASANTON, Calif. (KRON) — Nearly a year has gone by since a Bay Area college student, Sydney West, vanished in San Francisco. West, 20, grew up in Pleasanton, Calif. She was a star volleyball player at Foothill High School and loved singing at open mic nights. Her disappearance was every...
Mariposa County, CAKRON4

Family found dead after reported missing in Central California, deputies say

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family reported missing in Mariposa County late Monday was found dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, one-year-old daughter Muji, and the family dog were located dead near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage, according to a statement released by deputies on Tuesday. The family’s vehicle was found nearby.
California StatePosted by
CNN

Anthropologist believes remains of missing California teen have been found three years after mudslide

(CNN) — An anthropologist believes that the remains of a California 17-year-old who went missing after deadly mudslides in 2018 have been found three years later. Dr. Danielle Kurin of the University of California, Santa Barbara said in a forensic report that she is "over 90% certain that these remains are those of Jack Cantin," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
California StateInternational Business Times

Man's Body Found In California Canal With Feet Tied Together

A 30-year-old man's body was recently found in a canal in Placer County, California, with his both feet tied together. The sheriff’s office has deemed the death suspicious. The Placer County Sheriff's office said Sunday that the body was partially clothed and had no obvious signs of trauma, KCRA reported. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, hailed from Grass Valley.
California StateNewsweek

Dog Found Buried Alive in California Field

In what rescuers believe to be an act of animal cruelty, a small black-and-white terrier mix was found buried alive Thursday in a field in San Bernardino, California. The San Bernardino Animal Services Department received a call at about 9 a.m. reporting a dog in distress at a remote field on the city's north end, Director Kris Watson told KTLA.
California StateFox40

College professor suspected of setting 7 fires in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A college professor is accused of setting a series of fires in Northern California. Authorities say 47-year-old Gary Maynard was arrested on Saturday after an investigation that began in July. He is suspected of starting seven fires between July 6 and Aug. 7 near the Lassen...
California StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Children find body of California man, 22, under Scotts Mills Falls

Children swimming under Scotts Mills Falls in Marion County on Wednesday found the body of a 22-year-old California man who had drowned, deputies say. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in at the request of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Divers retrieved the body, which was in 8 feet of water directly below the falls, according to deputies.
Bakersfield Now

Nevada man dies during jumping stunt from California bridge

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities have identified an experienced cliff and bridge jumper from Nevada as the 23-year-old man who died after he jumped off a bridge in Northern California while friends were filming the stunt last week. The Shasta County sheriff's office says Don Taylor Gorum of Sparks was...
Sacramento Bee

Family of 3 found dead in remote California hiking area

A Northern California family of three that had been reported missing was found dead Tuesday along with the family’s dog on a hiking trail in a remote area of the Sierra National Forest, authorities said. Search teams initially located the family’s vehicle near a gate to the Sierra National Forest...
Jamestown, CAKMPH.com

Jamestown man goes missing while running errands, family wants answers

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — John Stivers went missing after making a deposit at the Oak Valley bank in Sonora around 3 pm on Monday, August 2nd. Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office found John’s vehicle parked alongside Campo Seco Road in Jamestown, but John was not with his vehicle. John's wife says the abandoned van was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 7:49 pm.

Comments / 24

Community Policy