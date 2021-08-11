Cancel
Atlantic County, NJ

Prosecutor: Galloway Man Arrested, 342 Bricks of Heroin Seized

A Galloway Township man is facing a long list of charges after search warrants were executed at his house, at self-storage units, and a vehicle on Tuesday. Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill says 46-year-old Alfred Fuller, Jr., was charged with distribution of heroin/fentanyl, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of a weapon during a CDS offense, unlawful possession of a weapon, money laundering, and certain persons not to have weapons.

