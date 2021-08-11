Why the Perseverance rover couldn’t collect its first Martian sample
The Perseverance rover attempted to collect its first sample of Mars last week, but it seems the red planet wasn’t ready to cooperate. In the wee hours of August 6, more than 90 engineers and scientists awaited the first data from Perseverance’s drilling attempt. The information sent back to Earth by the rover showed the rover’s corer drilled 2.8 inches (7 centimeters) into the rock. Perseverance also sent back an image of the material around the borehole produced by drilling.www.wgowam.com
