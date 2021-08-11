Cancel
Pasadena, CA

Why the Perseverance rover couldn’t collect its first Martian sample

wgowam.com
 7 days ago

The Perseverance rover attempted to collect its first sample of Mars last week, but it seems the red planet wasn’t ready to cooperate. In the wee hours of August 6, more than 90 engineers and scientists awaited the first data from Perseverance’s drilling attempt. The information sent back to Earth by the rover showed the rover’s corer drilled 2.8 inches (7 centimeters) into the rock. Perseverance also sent back an image of the material around the borehole produced by drilling.

www.wgowam.com

AstronomyPhys.org

Curiosity Mars rover explores a changing landscape

A new video rings in the rover's ninth year on Mars, letting viewers tour Curiosity's location on a Martian mountain. Images of knobbly rocks and rounded hills are delighting scientists as NASA's Curiosity rover climbs Mount Sharp, a 5-mile-tall (8-kilometer-tall) mountain within the 96-mile-wide (154-kilometer-wide) basin of Mars' Gale Crater. The rover's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, highlights those features in a panorama captured on July 3, 2021 (the 3,167th Martian day, or sol, of the mission).
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

The Milky Way has a 'broken' arm that could reveal its galactic history

Scientists have found a strange "break" in the spiral arms our Milky Way galaxy that could tell us more about its galactic history. The grouping of young stars and gassy regions is described by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) as looking like "a splinter poking out from a plank of wood" from the plane of the spiral Milky Way's arms.
AstronomyColumbian

Should you worry about asteroid Bennu?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The good news is that scientists have a better handle on asteroid Bennu’s whereabouts for the next 200 years. The bad news is that the space rock has a slightly greater chance of clobbering Earth than previously thought. But don’t be alarmed: Scientists reported Wednesday that...
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

NASA rover marks nine years on Mars with glorious 360-degree panorama

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Congratulations, Curiosity, you've survived and thrived for over nine years on another planet. NASA's older Martian rover captured a gorgeous 360-degree panorama in early July and the space agency released it on Tuesday to celebrate the vehicle's August land-iversary.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TechRadar

NASA's Mars helicopter is now scouting new sites for Perseverance rover to study

NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter has been a phenomenal success story, fulfilling all of its original mission objectives shortly after touching down on Mars. But like the many robotic explorers before it on the red planet, Ingenuity is seeing its mission evolve with each passing Martian sol. Its next task: scouting ahead for potential sites for the NASA Perseverance Mars Rover to study on the ground.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Scientists locate likely origin for the dinosaur-killing asteroid

The asteroid credited with the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago is likely to have originated from the outer half of the solar system’s main asteroid belt, according to new research by Southwest Research Institute (SwRI). Known as the Chicxulub impactor, this large object has an estimated width...
Aerospace & DefenseVoice of America

NASA’s Mars Helicopter Completes 12 Flights

The U.S. space agency NASA reports the Ingenuity helicopter, the tiny aircraft that landed on Mars with the agency’s Perseverance rover earlier this year, has completed its 12th flight over the red planet. On its Twitter account late Monday, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which oversees the Perseverance mission, reported...
AstronomyPhys.org

Global trio of orbiters shows small dust storms help dry out Mars

By combining observations from three international spacecraft at Mars, scientists were able to show that regional dust storms play a huge role in drying out the Red Planet. Dust storms heat up higher altitudes of the cold Martian atmosphere, preventing water vapor from freezing as usual and allowing it to reach farther up. In the higher reaches of Mars, where the atmosphere is sparse, water molecules are left vulnerable to ultraviolet radiation, which breaks them up into their lighter components of hydrogen and oxygen. Hydrogen, which is the lightest element, is easily lost to space, with oxygen either escaping or settling back to the surface.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Earth rocks collected in 19th century hold clues to finding water on Mars

Rocks found on Earth could hold clues on where to find water on Mars, according to new research from Penn State University. On Earth, hematite is one of the most abundant minerals on its surface. It can be found in many different igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary rocks and due to a high iron content, it appears a vibrant red color. However, when Peter J. Heaney and doctoral student Si Athena Chen analyzed hematite samples gathered in the 19th century, they uncovered a watery secret within.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

NASA Jet Propulsion Lab works with OSU on Venus exploration project

(STILLWATER, Oklahoma, Aug. 16, 2021) — For centuries, astronomers and scientists have wondered about the conditions on Venus. Now, students from Oklahoma State University are working with NASA on ways to finally answer some of the burning questions surrounding Earth’s sister planet. One of the brightest objects in the night...
Aerospace & Defensetecheblog.com

NASA’s Dragonfly Mission That Will Send a Rotorcraft-Lander to Saturn’s Mysterious Titan Moon, Announces New Science Goals

NASA’s Dragonfly mission is set to launch in 2026 and arrive on Titan by 2034. The rotorcraft-lander will fly to various locations on Saturn’s mysterious moon looking for prebiotic chemical processes common on both Titan and Earth. This also marks the first time NASA will fly a multi-rotor vehicle for science on another planet. It has a total of eight rotors and flies like a large drone, taking full advantage of Titan’s dense atmosphere. Read more for two videos and the new science goals.

