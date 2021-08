Four New Jersey cities will take part in a two-year pilot program that helps young people leaving juvenile detention to reintegrate with their communities. Under the bill signed into law Wednesday, Camden, Newark, Paterson, and Trenton will receive an equal portion of $4.2 million over the next two fiscal years to create hubs of support services. Each city will use the money to solicit proposals from service providers to operate several programs including mentoring, substance abuse treatment, and employment help.