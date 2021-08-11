Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Trinidad, CO

What is the plan to return to school this fall at Trinidad State College?

By Trinidad State College
thechronicle-news.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrinidad State College President Dr. Rhonda Epper recently addressed students and staff on the college’s planned COVID-19 protocols for the fall semester. “Based on the latest pandemic information and vaccine availability, we plan to offer a comprehensive on-campus experience this fall, including in-person classes, open residence halls, athletics, student clubs, and activities,” said Epper.

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Education
City
Trinidad, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinidad State College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy