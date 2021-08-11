What is the plan to return to school this fall at Trinidad State College?
Trinidad State College President Dr. Rhonda Epper recently addressed students and staff on the college’s planned COVID-19 protocols for the fall semester. “Based on the latest pandemic information and vaccine availability, we plan to offer a comprehensive on-campus experience this fall, including in-person classes, open residence halls, athletics, student clubs, and activities,” said Epper.www.thechronicle-news.com
Comments / 0