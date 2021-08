FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (Aug. 12, 2021) With summer break coming to an end, it is about time for our little ones to start school for the first time and for our older children to return to the classroom. As a parent, you may be busy buying school supplies, backpacks and clothes for the fall. You might be wondering what is going to be different this year and anticipating those possible last-minute items that did not make the list. Each year, you wonder what you could do to simplify the process.