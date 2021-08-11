Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara!" Photos Released

One of the beautiful things about a press junket for a premiering or returning series is the randomly cool and interesting things that come from it. In the case of STARZ's Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig-starring Heels, we have two of those moments for you today- both focused on Amell. But while one of them has to do with the actor's "past life" as Oliver Queen on The CW's Arrow (yup, that's the tease), we're kicking things off with a look at Amell's pro-wrestling drama that's set to premiere tonight. But there is an "Arrow" aspect to it in that Amell is doing something for Heels that he never did over the course of 170 episodes of the long-running Arrowverse series.