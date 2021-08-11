Supergirl: "Welcome Back, Kara!" Photos Released
Supergirl will return with new episodes in its sixth and final season in just a couple of weeks and now, The CW has released photos for "Welcome Back, Kara!", the eighth episode of the season. When we saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), she had just been rescued from the Phantom Zone by the Super Friends having been trapped there for an extended period of time thanks to Lex Luthor. Rescued along with Kara was her father Zor-El (Jason Behr) and it appears he will be spending some time with his daughter and her chosen family in National City. However, coming back to Earth will be a big adjustment for Kara after her experiences.comicbook.com
