Kids learn ballet, make summer memories in Sunset Park

" Kids in Sunset Park had a chance to learn ballet from the best out on the streets of Brooklyn. It's part of a program to ensure kids make special summer memories. The program was made possible through a partnership between the American Ballet Theater and the Fresh Air Fund, which aims to help city kids enjoy a summer outdoors. Instructors from ABT held an outdoor workshop on Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park Wednesday. The Fresh Air Summer Spaces program was started last year at the peak of the pandemic to bring outdoor recreation to kids in their own neighborhoods. "