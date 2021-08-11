Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brooklyn, NY

Kids learn ballet, make summer memories in Sunset Park

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38DjDU_0bOtZ5QK00

" Kids in Sunset Park had a chance to learn ballet from the best out on the streets of Brooklyn. It's part of a program to ensure kids make special summer memories. The program was made possible through a partnership between the American Ballet Theater and the Fresh Air Fund, which aims to help city kids enjoy a summer outdoors. Instructors from ABT held an outdoor workshop on Sixth Avenue in Sunset Park Wednesday. The Fresh Air Summer Spaces program was started last year at the peak of the pandemic to bring outdoor recreation to kids in their own neighborhoods. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

2K+
Followers
693
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Park#Ballet#The Fresh Air Fund#Fresh Air#Abt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy