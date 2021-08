ROSEBURG, Ore. - A 27-year-old who died from COVID-19 is the youngest victim to date in Douglas County, where so far the pandemic has claimed 104 lives. "This is a sad reminder that the COVID virus does not differentiate or discriminate who it attacks. COVID does not care who you are, how old you are or what you believe," the county said in a statement. "By far the biggest issue, is the fact that the spread of this virus is preventable."