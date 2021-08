There is no need for an "authorization to proceed", like in the Dragon XL contract? (than hasn' t happened yet in that case AFAIK) There is always an ATP, there has to be. Although, once the contracts are signed, the ATP is little more than a milestone date on which the schedule starts. There's usually a kick-off meeting, where the contractors and gov't both outline there readiness to start (ie: showing that personnel, processes, facilities, etc are in place and ready to go), and its usually packaged with the ATP milestone on the program schedule. But it's mostly a schedule formality once the contract is signed by all the various lawyers and fiducial authorities on both sides.