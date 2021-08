CONTACT: Donna Oracion, College Development Director, 575-624-7403. ENMU-ROSWELL COMMUNITY COLLEGE BOARD TO HOLD HYBRID MEETING. The Branch Community College Board of Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell will hold a hybrid meeting on Wednesday, August 25 at 3 p.m. The board will act upon business so presented and may meet in closed session. Board members and presenters on the agenda will attend the meeting in the Administration Center Board Room 135. Masks will be required for those attending the meeting on campus. The meeting will also be available for viewing/participating online. The agenda will be available at least 72 hours before the meeting and posted on ENMU-Roswell’s website at www.roswell.enmu.edu.