Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

‘Total mystery.’ Dad missing for a week vanished doing errands, California family says

By Summer Lin twitter email
Miami Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California husband and campground owner has been missing for over a week after disappearing while running errands, his family said. John Stivers, 52, was reported missing Aug. 2 and was last seen heading from his home in Copperopolis to Sonora, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office news release. Stivers’ car was found on Campo Seco Road but he wasn’t inside, officials said.

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Camping#Sfgate#Nbc News#Ledger Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Mariposa County, CAKRON4

Family found dead after reported missing in Central California, deputies say

MARIPOSA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A family reported missing in Mariposa County late Monday was found dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office. John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, one-year-old daughter Muji, and the family dog were located dead near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage, according to a statement released by deputies on Tuesday. The family’s vehicle was found nearby.
California StatePosted by
CNN

Anthropologist believes remains of missing California teen have been found three years after mudslide

(CNN) — An anthropologist believes that the remains of a California 17-year-old who went missing after deadly mudslides in 2018 have been found three years later. Dr. Danielle Kurin of the University of California, Santa Barbara said in a forensic report that she is "over 90% certain that these remains are those of Jack Cantin," according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.
California StateNew York Post

California woman fights off crocodile while vacationing in Mexico

A California woman was attacked by a crocodile while vacationing in Mexico earlier this month — and was able to briefly fight off the beast before others intervened to save her, a report said. Eighteen-year-old Kiana Hummel’s trip with a friend to the Marriott resort in Puerto Vallarta took the...
California StateInternational Business Times

Man's Body Found In California Canal With Feet Tied Together

A 30-year-old man's body was recently found in a canal in Placer County, California, with his both feet tied together. The sheriff’s office has deemed the death suspicious. The Placer County Sheriff's office said Sunday that the body was partially clothed and had no obvious signs of trauma, KCRA reported. The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, hailed from Grass Valley.
Sacramento Bee

California man dies rescuing child in Lake Powell

A California man drowned after rescuing his child who was struggling to swim in Lake Powell on the Arizona-Utah state line. The National Park Service said the family rented a ski boat, toured the lake and stopped in a cove near Warm Creek Bay on Thursday. Two children went swimming without life jackets and one began to struggle. The father jumped from the boat and got the children on the vessel but went underwater.
AnimalsBiloxi Sun Herald

Whimpering dog found buried alive in California field. Then the digging began

A dog was found buried alive in a field — and now California officials are investigating the startling discovery as possible intentional animal cruelty. The San Bernardino Animal Services Department said that officials went to a remote field Thursday morning after receiving a “report of a dog in distress,” director Kris Watson told KTLA.
California StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Children find body of California man, 22, under Scotts Mills Falls

Children swimming under Scotts Mills Falls in Marion County on Wednesday found the body of a 22-year-old California man who had drowned, deputies say. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office dive team was called in at the request of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Divers retrieved the body, which was in 8 feet of water directly below the falls, according to deputies.
Posted by
WSB Radio

Woman drove off California cliff after stranger mistakenly opens car door

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — A woman was rescued Thursday after she drove off a cliff in California when a stranger mistakenly opened her car door, investigators said. Santa Cruz police said the woman was sitting in her car in the parking lot at the Santa Cruz Walton Lighthouse when she was surprised by a man who opened her passenger door, causing her to drive off the cliff, KRON reported.
Jamestown, CAKMPH.com

Jamestown man goes missing while running errands, family wants answers

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — John Stivers went missing after making a deposit at the Oak Valley bank in Sonora around 3 pm on Monday, August 2nd. Deputies with the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office found John’s vehicle parked alongside Campo Seco Road in Jamestown, but John was not with his vehicle. John's wife says the abandoned van was reported to the Sheriff's Office at 7:49 pm.
AnimalsMiami Herald

Bear in dumpster startled California man who then hurt himself in fall. Now he’s suing

A tourist is suing after he was frightened by a bear in a dumpster at a north Lake Tahoe town in Nevada, court documents show. John Donaldson alleges he sustained injuries to his leg and spine that required surgery after his fall at Incline Crest Condominiums in Incline Village on Sept. 5, 2019, according to court documents obtained by Courthouse News Service.
Mariposa County, CAgoldrushcam.com

Mariposa County, California Sheriff’s Office Reports Missing Family Found Deceased

August 17, 2021 - The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office began a Search and Rescue operation after a family was reported missing Monday night August 16th at 11:00 P.M. Search teams located the family’s vehicle near the Sierra National Forest gate leading to Hites Cove in the Jerseydale area. A short time later the family; John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, one year old daughter Muji and the family dog were located deceased near the Devil’s Gulch area in the Southfork of the Merced River drainage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy