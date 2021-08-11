NJ couple charged with sexually assaulting teen boy: prosecutors
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A New Jersey husband and wife sexually assaulted a teenage boy inside their home last month, prosecutors said Wednesday. Luis Morales-Sarmiento, 33, and Katherine Morales-Sarmiento, 22, were both charged with second-degree sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child after they were taken into custody Monday, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.www.audacy.com
