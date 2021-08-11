Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Court rules for Roncalli in lawsuit brought by fired counselor in same-sex marriage

By Indiana Lawyer Staff
Ibj.com
 6 days ago

Keywords Courts / Discrimination / Education & Workforce Development / Lawsuits / Private schools. Roncalli High School has won a victory in its legal battle with a former guidance counselor who raised discrimination claims after she was fired for being in a same-sex marriage. A federal judge ruled Wednesday that the counselor’s claims against the Indianapolis Catholic high school are barred by the First Amendment’s ministerial exception.

