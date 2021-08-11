Cancel
Animals

Anneslie boys stage 5K fundraiser for a turtle named Kai at National Aquarium

There’s a new turtle in town whose story caught the attention of two young brothers in Anneslie. Stephen Coleman, 9, and Matthew Coleman, 7, read news of Kai’s arrival at the National Aquarium back in February. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.

