Hochul: Getting through pandemic is top priority

" Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says getting through the pandemic is her top priority while addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases. In her first press conference since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation announcement, she said Wednesday that she also wants to make sure students are able to safely return to school in a matter of weeks. Who is Kathy Hochul? Meet the woman with the No. 2 job in NY state government News 12 asked viewers what her top priorities should be when Hochul takes office. Responses included:Hochul says she plans to pick her lieutenant governor in the next two weeks, citing adding diversity as her top priority. Sources tell News 12 she may be looking at a downstate Democrat to balance her leadership. "