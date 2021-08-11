Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Hochul: Getting through pandemic is top priority

By News 12 Staff
Posted by 
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bRJqT_0bOtXrL100

" Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says getting through the pandemic is her top priority while addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases. In her first press conference since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation announcement, she said Wednesday that she also wants to make sure students are able to safely return to school in a matter of weeks. MORE: Who is Kathy Hochul? MORE: Who is Kathy Hochul? Meet the woman with the No. 2 job in NY state government News 12 asked viewers what her top priorities should be when Hochul takes office. Responses included:
  • Quality of life
  • Crime
  • Return to state of normalcy
Hochul says she plans to pick her lieutenant governor in the next two weeks, citing adding diversity as her top priority. Sources tell News 12 she may be looking at a downstate Democrat to balance her leadership. "

Comments / 0

News 12

News 12

2K+
Followers
693
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy