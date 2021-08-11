Hochul: Getting through pandemic is top priority
" Incoming New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says getting through the pandemic is her top priority while addressing the rise in COVID-19 cases. In her first press conference since Gov. Andrew Cuomo's resignation announcement, she said Wednesday that she also wants to make sure students are able to safely return to school in a matter of weeks. MORE: Who is Kathy Hochul? MORE: Who is Kathy Hochul? Meet the woman with the No. 2 job in NY state government News 12 asked viewers what her top priorities should be when Hochul takes office. Responses included:
- Quality of life
- Crime
- Return to state of normalcy
