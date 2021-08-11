Cancel
Houston Astros complete two-game sweep of Colorado Rockies

Aledmys Diaz had three hits and drove in three runs, Michael Brantley also had three hits and scored twice, and the host Houston Astros beat the Colorado Rockies 5-1 on Wednesday.

Carlos Correa added two hits and Framber Valdez (8-3) struck out eight over six innings for the Astros. Houston swept the two-game set with Colorado and has won three of its last four after dropping five of six.

Trevor Story had two hits for the Rockies, who managed just one run in the two games after scoring 34 in a three-game sweep of Miami over the weekend.

Colorado took the early lead with three hits in the first inning. Connor Joe started the game with a single to right and one out later Story singled to left. C.J. Cron followed with another single to right, driving in Joe from second base.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WDsYw_0bOtXpZZ00
The Astros came right back in their half of the first. With one out Brantley and Correa singled to put runners on first and second. After a lineout, Diaz hit a sharp single to center to bring Brantley home and tie the game.

Houston then took the lead in the third inning. With one out Yordan Alvarez doubled and scored on Diaz’s single to center, just beating the throw home, which allowed Diaz to advance to second.

The Astros then added a run in the sixth when Jake Meyers singled, stole second and moved to third on a lineout to center. Martin Maldonado lined out to shallow right and Meyers tagged up, just getting his left hand on the plate before catcher Elias Diaz put the tag on.

Meyers was initially called out, but it was overturned upon a review.

Antonio Senzatela (2-9) got the final out of the inning to end his day. He allowed three runs on nine hits and struck out three in six innings.

Houston padded its lead off Jhoulys Chacin in the seventh. Brantley led off with a single and scored on Correa’s double down the line in left. One out later Aledmys Diaz doubled to bring home Correa.

–Field Level Media

