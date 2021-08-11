Cancel
West Hollywood, CA

Iconic Jewish Deli Greenblatt’s Closes Permanently in West Hollywood

By Matthew Kang
Eater
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreenblatt’s Deli and Fine Wines will be closing permanently today after 95 years of business in West Hollywood. The iconic Jewish deli, which has fed countless Angelenos and Hollywood stars over the years, will close due to the difficulty of running the business and finding staff, says a source at the restaurant. Eater confirmed the news today as dozens of diners and longtime fans were loading up on sandwiches, deli meats, wine bottles, and other items during its last day of operation. A source at the restaurant said one of the reasons why it was closing so abruptly was because owner Jeff Kavin wanted to “close gracefully” before the Jewish high holidays, which are usually an extremely busy time for the restaurant.

la.eater.com

