How a Michael Thomas trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars could work

The complicated relationship between star wide receiver Michael Thomas and his New Orleans Saints has taken a turn in recent weeks.

Back in June, the record-breaking wide receiver underwent ankle surgery. He’s now going to miss the start of the 2021 regular season , much to the chagrin of Saints head coach Sean Payton . Meanwhile, Thomas apparently cut off communication with the Saints during this time.

In Duval, there’s reports that 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson could be on the trade block . The new Jacksonville Jaguars’ brass seemingly isn’t sold on the cornerback being a long-term fit.

Of course, this has led to speculation around the NFL water cooler that a Thomas for Henderson swap might be in the cards. New Orleans has been looking for cornerback help opposite Marshon Lattimore. The surprising recent retirement of Patrick Robinson adds another layer to this.

So, the question is rather obvious. How could a Michael Thomas trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars work? We look at that below.

Hypothetical Michael Thomas trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars

Jaguars get: Michael Thomas

Saints get: C.J. Henderson, Gardner Minshew, 2022 second-round pick

Objectively, there’s no reason to believe that New Orleans will move off one of the best receivers in the game for a young corner who played a mere eight games as a rookie. Jacksonville would have to sweeten the pot a bit in order for this to come to fruition.

In this hypothetical trade, the Saints add a young quarterback in Gardner Minshew who has impressed in limited action and is drawing rave reviews during Jaguars training camp.

Sure New Orleans already has Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston battling for the starting spot. It also selected record-breaking former Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book in the 2021 NFL Draft. Even then, it’s not a secret that Saints head coach Sean Payton has been looking at other possibilities following the retirement of Drew Brees. Minshew, 25, could actually be a long-term solution in the Bayou.

As for acquiring Henderson, this would be the best of both worlds for New Orleans. In reports about a potential Michael Thomas trade, suggestions were that the Saints are looking to add a corner. They’ve been in the market for some time, including being linked to Richard Sherman before the veteran’s off-field issues. The fact that Henderson is playing under a cheap rookie contract adds to New Orleans’ likely interest in the 2020 No. 9 overall pick.

Why Michael Thomas makes sense for the Jacksonville Jaguars

Two names. Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence . A second-round pick out of Ohio State back in 2016, Thomas played under Meyer for three seasons with the Buckeyes. The two also earned a national championship in the star receiver’s final collegiate season.

We know that Meyer has looked at some of his former college players since taking over as the Jaguars’ head coach earlier in the year. Most notably, former Florida Heisman winner Tim Tebow .

As for Lawrence, finding the rookie No. 1 pick a legitimate go-to target would help him in his first NFL season. Thomas would be just that. Prior to an injury-plagued 2020 campaign, the 28-year-old wide receiver put up some historical performances.

From 2018-19, Thomas combined to tally 274 receptions for 3,130 yards and 18 touchdowns while catching 83% of his targets. Just imagine Lawrence and Thomas doing their thing in Duval. Add in the presence of fellow wide receiver D.J. Chark, and this would make for a dynamite trio on offense for the Jags.

As for moving off Henderson, Jacksonville apparently likes what it has in Tre Herndon, Shaquill Griffin and rookie Tyson Campbell. Hence, why the young corner is on the block.

