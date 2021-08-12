Cancel
Southlake, TX

Art in the Square 2021

By Wendell Shepherd Jr.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin NBC 5 and the Southlake Women’s Club at the 21st Art in the Square this September 24-26 at Southlake Town Square!. The nation’s #1 fine arts festival returns for 2021 with the art and fun that visitors have grown to love year after year. This two-and-a-half-day event will feature the creative talents of over 100 juried renown artists whose art will be available for sale and viewing. The festival will also feature entertainment on two stages, children’s activities, and all-around family fun!

