Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

R. Kelly jury selected: 7 men, 5 women will hear the R&B singer's sex trafficking case

By Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
Posted by 
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 6 days ago

NEW YORK — R&B star R. Kelly will face an anonymous jury made up of seven men and five women when his New York City sex trafficking trial goes forward next week with opening statements.

The panel was sworn in on Wednesday after dozens of potential jurors were screened by U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in federal court in Brooklyn.

The judge sought assurances from prospective jurors that they could remain impartial despite the bad publicity swirling around Kelly since his 2019 arrest. Some told her that they were mainly aware of Kelly from his smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly.” Many said they knew little or nothing about the case.

Kelly, 54, won multiple Grammys for “I Believe I Can Fly,” a 1996 song that became an inspirational anthem played at school graduations, weddings, advertisements and elsewhere.

R. Kelly sex trafficking trial begins search for a jury, amid COVID-19 precautions

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cu6rF_0bOtWMEn00
R. Kelly arriving at the Leighton Criminal Court in Chicago for arraignment, June 26, 2019. Amr Alfiky, AP

The jury selection spanned three days with Kelly seen on a video feed sitting impassively at the defense table, wearing glasses and dressed in a suit. The scene was beamed into an overflow courtroom after a judge took the unusual step of barring the press and public from watching trial in person, citing coronavirus concerns.

The multiplatinum-selling singer has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of leading an enterprise of managers, bodyguards and other employees who helped him recruit women and girls for sex. Federal prosecutors say the group selected victims at concerts and other venues and arranged for them to travel to see Kelly.

Defense lawyers have said Kelly’s alleged victims were groupies who turned up at his shows and made it known they “were dying to be with him.” The women only started accusing him of abuse years later when public sentiment shifted in the #MeToo era, they said.

The trial had been expected to start earlier in the year. But opening statements were moved to Aug. 18 after Kelly fired his original lawyers.

What to expect: R. Kelly faces his first trial on sex-trafficking charges

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GGFgw_0bOtWMEn00
This combination photo shows singer R. Kelly in Chicago on May 9, 2008, and late R&B singer Aaliyah in New York on May 9, 2001. AP

Jurors are expected to hear testimony from several of his accusers.

A judge ruled earlier this month that prosecutors are allowed to present evidence about how Kelly allegedly had "sexual contact" with then- teenage singer Aaliyah, referred to as "Jane Doe #1," according to court documents, including their secret marriage.

The outline of the story of Kelly and Aaliyah , who died in a 2001 plane crash, has long been known although Kelly has never admitted to wrongdoing. They secretly married in 1994, when she was 15 and he was 27 – allegedly after he bribed a government official to obtain a fake ID for her showing her age as 18, according to a 55-page motion filed by prosecutors in July. The marriage was soon annulled.

In a pre-trial motion, prosecutors allege that Kelly believed she became pregnant, so he secretly arranged a marriage to protect himself from possible criminal charges, because a wife can't be forced to testify against a husband.

"It's clearly relevant and it clearly shows a motive for Racketeering Act Number One, so that is admissible," U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled.

Contributing: Maria Puente

R. Kelly jury to hear how he illegally wed underage Aaliyah at his sex-trafficking trial

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: R. Kelly jury selected: 7 men, 5 women will hear the R&B singer's sex trafficking case

Comments / 0

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

220K+
Followers
29K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
County
Brooklyn, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaliyah
Person
R Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Trafficking#Jury Selection#Ap Jurors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
New York City, NYWWAY NewsChannel 3

Prosecutors air more claims in R. Kelly case; 1 involves boy

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors in R. Kelly’s sex trafficking case say he had sexual contact with an underage boy in addition to girls, and the government wants jurors in his upcoming sex trafficking trial to hear those claims. Prosecutors aired a raft of additional allegations — but not...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
97.9 The Beat

R. Kelly Wants Federal Herpes Charges Bumped

The R. Kelly trial in Brooklyn just started, and it’s already been the gift of gossip that keeps on giving—no pun intended. The disgraced R&B crooner’s lawyers are requesting that the charges related to R. Kelly passing on STD’s to his victims be dropped. Good luck with that. TMZ reports...
Celebritiestheboxhouston.com

Penniless Piper: R. Kelly Says He’s Broke Weeks Before Trial Starts

The wack juice continues to be poured on R. Kelly. He now claims his finances are in shambles weeks away from a major trial starting. As spotted on Page Six the Pied Piper Of Pee-Pee is in a place far more sunken that any of his fans or haters have imagined. Earlier this week he appeared in Brooklyn federal court for a hearing. During the proceedings his lawyer revealed that The R is hurting financially. “His finances are depleted,” said Devereaux Cannick. “I ask the court to give him daily copies of the transcripts.” He also stated that the Chicago, Illinois native has gotten severely out of shape while behind bars. “We need measurements for appropriate attire for his trial,” he said. “We’re trying to get his measurements. How can we take his size?” To which Judge Ann Donnelly retorted sharply “I’m not taking his size.”
Relationship AdviceRadar Online.com

Andrew Cuomo's Ex-Girlfriend Sandra Lee's Fiancé Ben Youcef Still Married, His Wife Speaks Out After Paris Engagement

Disgraced New York governor Andrew Cuomo's ex-girlfriend Sandra Lee is engaged to a married man. Daily Mail broke the story, the former Food Network chef's fiancé Ben Youcef is still married to a real estate broker named Apryl Stephenson. The report claims the two are currently going through a nasty divorce which is yet to be finalized.
CelebritiesPopculture

Ghislaine Maxwell Learns If She'll Be Released After Bill Cosby Decision

Ghislaine Maxwell has been denied another attempt to get out of jail following the Bill Cosby case. Maxwell's attorneys filed a new complaint arguing that, like Cosby, Maxwell had "non-prosecution agreements" that should have prevented her from being arrested. According to a report by The Daily Mail, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan rejected this argument on Friday.
Celebritiesharrisondaily.com

Review: 'Baby Girl about Aaliyah is a singer's tragic tale

“Baby Girl: Better Known as Aaliyah,” by Kathy Iandoli (Atria Books) R&B singer Aaliyah is best known for two events that bookended her career: becoming involved with infamous singer R. Kelly …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...

Comments / 0

Community Policy