Buehler Grant Supports Historic First Electric Plane at Florida Tech

By Florida Tech
fit.edu
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Tech is the first American university to own and fly an electric plane, thanks to the generosity of the Emil Buehler Perpetual Trust. The Pipistrel Velis Electro purchased via the Trust took its maiden flight this week. The two-seater – the first electric-powered airplane certified in Europe – has...

