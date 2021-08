Residents of Elk Spur St. got some welcome news during Monday’s meeting of the Elkin Town Board with an update that the speed limit will soon change from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. Several residents of Elk Spur spoke at the April town meeting complaining about the speed of passing cars on the street and the dangers it posed, in particular, to families with children or pets. The road is a state maintained road and the decision on speed limit is set by NCDOT. Cornelison reported on Monday that DOT has reviewed updated crash data and will be lowering the speed limit. The speed limit change will effect the stretch of Elk Spur from the Wilkes County line to Front St.