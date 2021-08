The Twins have now been outscored by the White Sox 119-66 in 17 head-to-head matchups this year. As Uncle Jesse used to exclaim, “Have Mercy!”. The Twins’ brilliant strategy of using an opener rather than starting Charlie Barnes straight-up backfired immediately today. Like, first at-bat immediately. Tim Anderson kicked off the game with lead-off dinger off of Beau Burrows, the Vomit Rocket, and the White Sox never looked back. Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run shot soon after Anderson’s, and the Sox tacked on another one on an appalling error by Miguel Sano.