President Biden announces nominations for U.S. Attorneys in Virginia
WASHINGTON (WRIC) — President Joe Biden announced his nominations to serve as U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia on Tuesday. Jessica D. Aber was named as Biden’s pick for the role in the Eastern District, which has offices in Alexandria, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond. She currently works as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), where she has served since 2009.www.wric.com
