Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

President Biden announces nominations for U.S. Attorneys in Virginia

By Olivia Jaquith
WRIC TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WRIC) — President Joe Biden announced his nominations to serve as U.S. Attorneys for the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia on Tuesday. Jessica D. Aber was named as Biden’s pick for the role in the Eastern District, which has offices in Alexandria, Newport News, Norfolk and Richmond. She currently works as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA), where she has served since 2009.

www.wric.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
Richmond, VA
Government
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Elections
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
State
West Virginia State
City
Norfolk, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tim Kaine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Attorneys#Virginia Law#Eastern#Newport News#Edva#The Criminal Division Of#Doj#Mcguire Woods Llp#William Mary Law School#The U S District Court#The White House#The Department Of Justice#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Fueled by winds, largest wildfire moves near California city

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says it has begun shutting off power to about 51,000 customers in 18 Northern California counties to prevent wildfires. The utility announced Tuesday evening that it has begun enacting the shutoffs as a precaution to prevent gusting winds from damaging power lines and sparking blazes in a tinder-dry region that already is struggling with a series of wildfires that have destroyed hundreds of homes.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Democrats vent frustration with Biden on Afghanistan

President Biden is in the middle of his first unanticipated crisis, and even many members of his own party are appalled. The chaotic scenes in Afghanistan have transformed a popular decision by Biden — ending the 20-year war — into a debacle. Democrats are asking the same question as everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy