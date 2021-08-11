Taika Waititi Updates On His STAR WARS Movie; Says He's "Still Trying" To Make AKIRA

Creator and director Taika Waititi shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. With his Flash Gordon transitioning from the animated realm to live action, he is now beginning work on his next film that will take place in space. Ever since the announcement of his Star Wars movie, we've not heard much else from the galaxy far, far away. Well, it looks like he's finally working on the project. In fact, he says they've got a story and are moving on to the next phase of the movie. With his work on Thor: Love and Thunder nearly under wraps, he says his focus is shifting to Star Wars. He has previously worked as a director on The Mandalorian: