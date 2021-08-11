Cancel
Movies

Taika Waititi Updates On His STAR WARS Movie; Says He's "Still Trying" To Make AKIRA

By RorMachine
 6 days ago

Taika Waititi is fast becoming one of the most highly sought-after - not to mention hardest working - filmmakers in Hollywood. Currently juggling several different projects as director, he recently found time to play the villain in the upcoming Free Guy, and is now in the process of developing his mysterious Star Wars movie for Disney/Lucasfilm.

Taika Waititi
IndieWire

‘The Suicide Squad’: How Cancellation of ‘Akira’ Allowed James Gunn to Cast Taika Waititi

[Editor’s note: The following post contains light spoilers for “The Suicide Squad.”] Turns out, when you’re James Gunn, casting fellow filmmaker Taika Waititi in your latest outing is pretty easy, even when it’s set up at a rival studio from the one (in this case, Disney and Marvel) you collectively call home. Gunn hasn’t been hiding the fact that the “Thor: Ragnarok” and the upcoming “Thor: Love and Thunder” filmmaker appears in his DCEU film, “The Suicide Squad,” though fans have spent months trying to figure exactly who Waititi is playing. No major spoilers here, though the role is a small...
MoviesETOnline.com

James Gunn Teases Taika Waititi's Original Role in 'The Suicide Squad' (Exclusive)

Minor-ish spoilers below for The Suicide Squad. Taika Waititi's name was part of the original cast announcement for James Gunn's semi-sequel, semi-reboot, totally-its-own-thing take on The Suicide Squad. But when the director eventually unveiled who was playing who in the movie, Waititi's role went conspicuously undisclosed. At the time, we...
MoviesCollider

Who Is Taika Waititi’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character?

Editor’s note: Spoilers for The Suicide Squad follow below. When the casting was being announced for James Gunn’s DC movie The Suicide Squad, fans were eager to find out just which characters the members of this robust ensemble would be playing. And while a lot of answers came when the first teaser trailer was released, one actor’s role was obscured: Taika Waititi. Indeed, the Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker and What We Do in the Shadows director/star was enlisted for a mystery role in The Suicide Squad, one that was kept under wraps until the film was finally released.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Taika Waititi and Flash Gordon? Perfection

Tom Jolliffe on Taika Waititi’s upcoming live action Flash Gordon movie…. Sam J. Jones and Timothy Dalton are chained up in a prison and it seems like doom is certain. Dalton (as Prince Barin) turns to Earthling football hero, Flash and asks, “tell me again about this Houdini…” It’s one of many irreverent gags throughout Mike Hodges’ colourful and camp, Queen soundtrack loaded, B-movie classic, Flash Gordon. The origins go back to Alex Raymond’s comic book series which began in 1934. A heady dose of silly sci-fi. A super-villain in Ming the Merciless, who’d tsk at the incompetence of Thanos and probably evaporate him with a quite ring blast, has his sights set on universal domination. The monkey in the wrench/fly in the soup is Flash Gordon (originally a Polo player but reinvented as football star in Hodges’ version). Initially created to rival Buck Rogers, Gordon’s popularity boomed. Without Flash Gordon, there’d probably be no Star Wars.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Taika Waititi

Leslie Jones Cast in Taika Waititi’s Pirate Comedy ‘Our Flag Means Death’. Actress-comedian Leslie Jones is coming on board HBO Max’s pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death. The SNL and Ghostbusters actress will be a recurring guest star on the series, which stars…. TV News. 3 days ago. By. FX...
MoviesRottentomatoes.com

Taika Waititi's Flash Gordon Will Be Live Action, and More Movie News

This week’s Ketchup brings you more headlines from the world of film development news, covering such titles as Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Flash Gordon, and the Hunger Games prequel. This WEEK’S TOP STORY. TAIKA WAITITI’S ANIMATED FLASH GORDON WILL BE LIVE ACTION INSTEAD. In the summer of 2019,...
Moviescosmicbook.news

Taika Waititi Rumored To Direct DC Movie: Green Lantern?

Hot off his cameo in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, it's now claimed that Taika Waititi is in talks to direct a DC movie. According to the rumor, Taika Waititi, who is known for Marvel's cosmic Thor movies, spoke with James Gunn and various WB executives while on the set of The Suicide Squad as Waititi played the first Ratcatcher, the father of Ratcatcher 2.
Video GamesGamespot

Taika Waititi Is Free Guy's Secret Weapon, Here's How He Was Cast As A Perfect Villain

Free Guy, the new movie starring Ryan Reynolds as a non-player character in a Grand Theft Auto-like video game, hits theaters on Friday, August 13. When it does, there will be plenty of over-the-top action and an unending stream of laughs thanks to its heroes. If you don't believe that, check out GameSpot's review of the film. However, Free Guy will also introduce the movie's bad guy, a villainous but utterly ridiculous and hilarious video game designer named Antwan, played by none other than Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi.
MoviesWired UK

Taika Waititi talks Free Guy, Star Wars and Thor

It has been a busy few years for Taika Waititi. Until 2017, the writer, director and actor was best known for making small, silly but endearingly big-hearted films such as the 2014 vampire mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows, or 2016 coming-of-age comedy Hunt for the Wilderpeople. But then came Thor: Ragnarok, the hugely successful and wildly acclaimed Marvel film which reinvented Chris Hemsworth’s God of Thunder as a lovable goofball. It transformed Waititi’s career overnight, and has since seen him linked to everything from his own Star Wars film to a live-action version of Akira. Not bad for a 45-year-old who only decided on becoming a filmmaker at 30.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi's relationship timeline

There's a cool new couple on the block: Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Take a look at their relationship timeline, including everything from *that* three-way kiss to the first time they went red carpet official. Fans assume the pair met while Taika was in Sydney filming Marvel’s Thor: Love and...
Moviesgamingideology.com

Taika Waititi gives first update on Akira live-action film

Akira’s live-action adaptation has been floating through the depths of Hollywood for about two decades. The latest director to be assigned the masterpiece is New Zealand’s Marvel hero Taika Waititi, whose instantly recognizable style could breathe new life into Katusihiro Otomo’s film. Waititi has been very open about how the...
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Taika Waititi has a story for Star Wars film

Taika Waititi has revealed that he has a personal story in mind for his upcoming 'Star Wars' movie. Taika Waititi has a story for his 'Star Wars' film. The 45-year-old filmmaker will helm a new project in the legendary sci-fi series and revealed that he has come up with a personal idea for the new movie.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Galactic News: Taika Waititi Begins Work on Star Wars Film

Creator and director Taika Waititi shows absolutely no signs of slowing down. With his Flash Gordon transitioning from the animated realm to live action, he is now beginning work on his next film that will take place in space. Ever since the announcement of his Star Wars movie, we've not heard much else from the galaxy far, far away. Well, it looks like he's finally working on the project. In fact, he says they've got a story and are moving on to the next phase of the movie. With his work on Thor: Love and Thunder nearly under wraps, he says his focus is shifting to Star Wars. He has previously worked as a director on The Mandalorian:

