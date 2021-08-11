Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

LaVerne (Mrs. Gerald) Herzinger, age 83, of rural Pender, Nebraska

ruralradio.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaVerne (Mrs. Gerald) Herzinger, age 83, of rural Pender, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Pender Community Hospital. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner, NE with Pastor Janelle Siffring officiating. Interment will be in the Beemer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner in charge of arrangements.

ruralradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Pender, NE
City
Howells, NE
State
Nebraska State
City
Wisner, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Minnick Funeral Home#Catholic#Beemer High School#The Wisner Care Center#Certified Medication Aid#Guard#The Ktiv News Station
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Seven U.S. Capitol police sue Trump, say he incited deadly attack

WASHINGTON, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Seven U.S. Capitol Police officers on Thursday sued former President Donald Trump, alleging that he conspired with far-right extremist groups to provoke the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Congress. The officers in a lawsuit filed in Washington, D.C. federal court allege the attack was...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot filed a lawsuit Thursday against former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups, accusing them of intentionally sending a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election.
Posted by
NBC News

Video shows Louisiana trooper beating Black motorist with flashlight

A white Louisiana State Police trooper, who resigned after being accused of simple battery in two separate incidents, also repeatedly struck a Black man with a flashlight during a 2019 traffic stop, resulting in the man suffering several broken bones. Body camera footage shows former trooper Jacob Brown arriving at...
Posted by
NBC News

Death sentence upheld for man who killed 9 in South Carolina church shooting

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld a death sentence for 27-year-old Dylann Roof, the white man convicted in the mass shooting of Black members of the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. Roof had appealed his sentence to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth District,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy