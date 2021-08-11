LaVerne (Mrs. Gerald) Herzinger, age 83, of rural Pender, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Pender Community Hospital. Funeral services will be on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner, NE with Pastor Janelle Siffring officiating. Interment will be in the Beemer Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner in charge of arrangements.