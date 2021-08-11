Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield police arrest suspected serial burglar

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
Posted by 
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTEZR_0bOtUZXQ00

Bakersfield Police Department detectives arrested Edward Ernest Anaya, 43, on suspicion of 14 separate counts of residential burglary on Tuesday.

According to BPD, Anaya allegedly targeted vacant homes and entered through side garage doors or lockboxes.

Anaya would then allegedly open the garage and back either a black 2007 Cadillac Escalade or a white 1994 Chevrolet Suburban inside and load appliances into the vehicle, according to police.

Police say Anaya is likely responsible for additional residential burglaries in the Bakersfield area.

Anyone with information regarding additional burglaries with similar methods of entry and items stolen, are encouraged to call or email Det. Dinsmore at 661-326-3511, email: jdinsmore@bakersfieldpd.us or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.

Comments / 1

KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Serial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
Bakersfield, CAPosted by
KERO 23 ABC News

Officials speak on the rise in violence in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to 23ABC’s homicide tracker, there have been eight homicides in the last week in Bakersfield. "Ultimately it comes down to that there is a problem with violence in our community. It is not unique to Bakersfield, nationally we are seeing an elevation in that,” said Sergeant Robert Pair with Bakersfield Police Department.

Comments / 1

Community Policy