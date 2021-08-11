‘Total mystery.’ Dad missing for a week vanished doing errands, California family says

Officials believe they have found the remains of a 17-year-old boy who disappeared three years ago in the Montecito, California, mudslide. Jack Cantin vanished — and was presumed dead — after the mudslide swept through the wealthy Santa Barbara County town on the morning of Jan. 9, 2018. A storm dumped a large amount of rain in a short time on areas burned in the massive Thomas Fire which raged in the region for weeks in December, officials said.