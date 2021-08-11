Cancel
Springfield, MO

Officials: 82 Greene County COVID-19 deaths since July 1

By JIM SALTER Associated Press
KMOV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) -- Missouri's death toll from the delta variant of COVID-19 is rising, especially in the hard-hit southwestern corner of the state. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced Wednesday that 82 people have died from COVID-19 since July 1. The health department cited 67 deaths in July and 15 in the first nine days of August. CoxHealth CEO Steve Edwards said his hospitals are seeing four to six deaths each day and “virtually all of them” would have been prevented by vaccinations.

