Tobias Menzies on 'Modern Love' Season 2, Working With Sophie Okonedo, and Fond Memories of 'Rome'

Based on The New York Times’s weekly column of the same name, ‘Modern Love‘ is a romantic comedy anthology series that explores stories of love and human connection by delving deeper not only into the positive side of relationships but also the trail and tribulations that come with it. Each anecdote looks at a specific form of love, and each half-hour-long episode gives viewers a deeper understanding of the human bond. Written by John Carney, the anthology series stars Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey, Dev Patel, Kit Harington, Andy Garcia, among many others. Curious to learn more about its plot or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.