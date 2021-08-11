What does full FDA approval of a vaccine do if it’s already authorized for emergency use?
Full FDA approval of the COVID-19 vaccines may help people feel more secure in its safety and effectiveness. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images. Thirty percent of unvaccinated American adults say they’re waiting for the COVID-19 vaccines currently authorized for emergency use to be officially approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That approval is expected within the next few weeks to months. But what has to happen for the FDA to advance from emergency use authorization, or EUA, to full approval?www.crossroadstoday.com
