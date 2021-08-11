Harmony Biosciences Acquires Asset with Novel Mechanism of Action for the Potential Treatment of Narcolepsy and Other Rare Neurological Diseases

BERWYN, PA — Virpax® Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRPX), recently announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and other recent developments. “We continue to advance our product candidate pipeline focused on pain, CNS and anti-viral indications. Two of our product candidates, Epoladerm™ and Probudur™, will utilize an accelerated 505(b)(2) pathway and are currently being funded through proceeds from our initial public offering which closed in February of 2021. Epoladerm, a metered-dose spray film product candidate is currently being evaluated for two indications: acute musculoskeletal pain and chronic pain from osteoarthritis of the knee. For Probudur, our injectable bupivacaine liposomal hydrogel for postoperative pain management, we are currently enhancing the formulation to increase stability for manufacturing and expect that we will be able to extend the patent protection with the newer formulation,” stated Anthony Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax.