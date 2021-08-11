Cancel
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Harmony Biosciences Acquires Asset with Novel Mechanism of Action for the Potential Treatment of Narcolepsy and Other Rare Neurological Diseases

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) this week announced the acquisition of HBS-102 (formerly CSTI-100), a potential first-in-class molecule with a novel mechanism of action, from ConSynance Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on rare central nervous system diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, Harmony will acquire full development and commercialization rights globally, with the exception of Greater China, with financial terms including an upfront payment of $3.5 million and potential development and regulatory milestone payments and royalties.

