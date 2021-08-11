Police Investigate Drive Away Shooting

HARDINSBURG — The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating after a man was shot early this (Wednesday) morning. According to the preliminary details, a man drove himself to the emergency room at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital, after he was shot in the abdominal area. The man told authorities that he came upon a later model black Ford pickup, with a large blue Ford emblem in the center of the tailgate in the roadway that appeared to be stranded. When the man walked up to the vehicle, the male driver turned and shot him, then drove away. The incident happened around 3:30 AM on Webb Road near Ryan’s Crest. No other details are available.