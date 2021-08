Bruce Feldman unveiled his “Biggest freaks in college football” piece on Monday and it should be no surprise that there’s a lot of Big Ten players on it. There are eight players in his top 25 for biggest freaks and it starts at No. 2 with Aidan Hutchinson of Michigan. He put up 15 tackles last season before he got hurt and it’s looking like he may have a big season this year, assuming he stays healthy. In 2019, he had 68 tackles and 4.5 sacks with two forced fumbles and that was when he didn’t miss a beat.