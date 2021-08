After more than three months, law enforcement officials have released further information about the human remains found in a partially buried freezer outside of Tok. The remains found in April have been identified as those of Michael Lynn Teffeteller. Teffeteller, a 67-year-old Anchorage resident, was last known to be alive in 2018, according to Alaska State Troopers. Troopers are investigating Teffeteller’s death as a homicide.