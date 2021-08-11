Cancel
Elizabethtown, KY

Thousands Of Fentanyl-Laced Pills Seized In Hardin County, Five Arrested

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELIZABETHTOWN (08/07/21) — Authorities in Hardin County have seized thousands of phony prescription pills containing fentanyl and made a handful of arrests. The Greater Hardin County Narcotics Task Force says law enforcement seized 25-hundred during a traffic stop last week along the Western Kentucky Parkway. 25-year-old Donovan Pittmon of Bardstown and 22-year-old William Rogers II of Cox’s Creek were arrested following the discovery. The arrest came on the heels of the discovery of three-thousand fentanyl-laced bills in searches of residences in West Point and Radcliff. Johntell Scott of West Point, Chicago resident Sylvester Brown and Jahashn Kindred of Louisville were arrested in connection to the discovery. A statement from the Task Force indicates investigations are on-going with more arrests and charges possible.

