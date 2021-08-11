Cancel
Hard Knocks gives fans inside access to Dak Prescott, the competitor

By Tony Catalina
Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Episode one of HBO’s Hard Knocks is in the books and there were many viral moments, and a ton of worthy storylines to digest and take in. Getting a sneak peak into the day-to-day life of a hungry Micah Parsons as he embarks on his first NFL action was a great look into the mind of a young rookie looking to leave his mark. The ‘mojo’ coach Mike McCarthy is looking for in the team was examined as he laid out exactly what his expectations are and the standards needed to win a Lombardi Trophy. You also can’t forget about the anatomy of a certain male procedure from coach John ‘Bones’ Fassel.

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Micah Parsons
#Hard Knocks#American Football#Hbo
