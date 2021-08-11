Hard Knocks gives fans inside access to Dak Prescott, the competitor
Episode one of HBO’s Hard Knocks is in the books and there were many viral moments, and a ton of worthy storylines to digest and take in. Getting a sneak peak into the day-to-day life of a hungry Micah Parsons as he embarks on his first NFL action was a great look into the mind of a young rookie looking to leave his mark. The ‘mojo’ coach Mike McCarthy is looking for in the team was examined as he laid out exactly what his expectations are and the standards needed to win a Lombardi Trophy. You also can’t forget about the anatomy of a certain male procedure from coach John ‘Bones’ Fassel.www.bloggingtheboys.com
Comments / 0