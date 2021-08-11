Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

Delray Beach native to coach in 2022 Maccabiah Games

By Sabirah Rayford
Posted by 
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iCqqL_0bOtRmoW00

Known as the Jewish Olympics, the Maccabiah Games are the third-largest sporting event in the world.

Palm Beach County athletes and coaches are busy preparing for next year's event.

Athletes from around the country were at PGA National on Wednesday vying for their spot in the upcoming games.

For these athletes, keeping their eyes on the ball means a chance to compete at one of the largest sporting events in the world.

"The Maccabiah Games is a competition, the Jewish Olympic games. We have like 80 countries that go there and 10,000 athletes that come from all over the world," said Debbie Adams, vice-chair of Maccabi USA.

WPTV
Debbie Adams explains the significance of the Jewish Olympics.

The games are held every four years and first began in Israel in 1932 when 390 athletes gathered from 18 countries.

"I've played in the games five times. The first time I was over there in 1989. I was meeting people from Turkey. I was meeting people from India and Australia. Just places that you would never think there were Jews," Adams said.

Now, nearly 10,000 Jewish athletes participate in the games, competing in 40 sports.

Eyal Hakim, a Delray Beach native, is the head coach of Team USA's women's rugby team, which will make their Maccabiah Games debut.

WPTV
Eyal Hakim will lead Team USA's women's rugby team.

"Some of the players I've coached in the past are also Jewish, so it was really great to be able to come to them and be able to tell them, 'Hey, you know we are going to start this,' and we're going to build it up from the ground," Hakim said.

Applications for the 21st Maccabiah Games are still be accepted.

For more information, contact Senior Director of Programs Shane Carr at scarr@maccabiusa.com or call 215.561.6900.

The games will take place July 12-26, 2022, in Israel.

Comments / 1

WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Palm Beach County, FL
Sports
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Sports
City
Delray Beach, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maccabiah Games#Olympics#Upcoming Games#Hakim Said#Pga National#Jewish#Maccabi Usa#Jews#Team Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related

Comments / 1

Community Policy