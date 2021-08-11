Cancel
Portage County, OH

Severe Weather Statement issued for Portage, Summit by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION. This storm is producing widespread wind damage across Cuyahoga County. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Portage; Summit A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PORTAGE...WESTERN GEAUGA...CUYAHOGA...SOUTHWESTERN LAKE AND NORTHERN SUMMIT COUNTIES At 533 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Warrensville Heights, or 9 miles southeast of Cleveland, moving east at 45 mph. THIS IS A DESTRUCTIVE STORM FOR CUYAHOGA COUNTY. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Cleveland, Painesville, Willowick, Fairport Harbor, Parma, Lakewood, Euclid, Mentor, Cleveland Heights, Strongsville, Brunswick, North Royalton, Solon, Willoughby, Twinsburg, Eastlake, Warrensville Heights, Macedonia, South Russell and Highland Hills. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...80 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

