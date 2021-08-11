Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Montgomery County in southeastern Texas South central Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 428 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Panorama Village, or near Willis, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Northwestern Conroe, Willis, Panorama Village, New Waverly and Lake Conroe Dam. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...<50MPH