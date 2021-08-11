Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lancaster by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 17:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in State College PA. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Lancaster A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY At 531 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Salunga-Landisville, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Lancaster, Ephrata, Lititz, Mount Joy, New Holland, Manheim, East Petersburg, Akron, Leola, Salunga-Landisville, Denver, Reamstown, Rothsville, Mountville, Brickerville, Leacock, Bareville, Reinholds, Schoeneck and Blue Ball. This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 269 to 284. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH