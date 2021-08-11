Severe Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-11 17:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EAST CENTRAL PITTSYLVANIA AND NORTHWESTERN HALIFAX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for central and south central Virginia.alerts.weather.gov
