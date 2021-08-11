Special Weather Statement issued for Coshocton, Muskingum, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Coshocton; Muskingum; Tuscarawas A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT COSHOCTON NORTHWESTERN MUSKINGUM AND NORTHWESTERN TUSCARAWAS COUNTIES At 532 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rittman to 6 miles south of Glenmont to near Reynoldsburg. Movement was east at 50 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Dover, Coshocton, Strasburg, West Lafayette, Sugarcreek, Dresden, Frazeysburg, Bolivar, Baltic, Warsaw, Conesville, and Parral. This includes Interstate 77 in Ohio between mile markers 84 and 94. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.