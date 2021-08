The Port Washington School District’s Board of Education held a meeting on Aug. 10 to announce their plans for reopening schools for the 2021-22 school year. The meeting began with a public comment portion, in which many parents passionately spoke both in favor and in opposition to having their children wear masks during the school day. Some parents urged the district to enforce mask wearing, citing guidelines released from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and speaking about the overall health of their children and the efficacy of mask wearing. Others disagreed and stated that children are having trouble learning in schools with the masks on and that they are not at high risk of transmitting the virus.