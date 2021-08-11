Cancel
Public Safety

‘Total mystery.’ Dad missing for a week vanished doing errands, California family says

By Summer Lin twitter email
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA California husband and campground owner has been missing for over a week after disappearing while running errands, his family said. John Stivers, 52, was reported missing Aug. 2 and was last seen heading from his home in Copperopolis to Sonora, according to a Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office news release. Stivers’ car was found on Campo Seco Road but he wasn’t inside, officials said.

