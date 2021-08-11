Top Silver Stocks To Watch In August

4 Infrastructure Stocks To Check Out Now As The Bipartisan Infrastructure Package Moves Forward. For newer investors wondering how to start investing in stocks, infrastructure stocks would be a hot pick in the stock market today. Notably, this would be thanks to the current tailwinds in the industry now. Diving right into it, the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure package. In turn, it will now be heading over to the House for approval. For the uninitiated, the current bill will see funds directed towards improving roads, bridges, and broadband infrastructure in the U.S. As the bill clears another hurdle, investor hype around the sector could build as well.