Frank Lampard may not be the manager at Chelsea anymore, but he undoubtedly left his mark at the club. The transfer ban period in which Lampard navigated saw the young stars break through in abundance. Perhaps more importantly though, the Blues used that time to begin ridding the squad of fringe players. Individuals such as Pedro and Willian departed, freeing up space in the side for new, exciting players like Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz. This, for lack of a better term, ‘cleansing’ of the depth chart allowed Chelsea to focus its efforts on purchasing world class talent.