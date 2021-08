Instead, the news is that he is leaving. The news is a huge blow for Barca president, Joan Laporta, who returned to the club in March saying he would work to keep the striker at the Camp Nou. Laporta maintained his optimism through the weeks of negotiations over Messi's new contract, even saying on Monday that "Every night I have sweet dreams when I think of Messi," and adding that the "negotiation is progressing well and along the lines we are thinking of - we are working on it: Messi wants to continue and we must ensure that he continues."