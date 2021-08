“Shopping for jeans is my favourite pastime,” said no-one, ever. It should be easy to switch heading into an IRL store with weird fitting room mirrors that flatter *no-one* and overwhelming walls of denim (where do you start?) for an online shopping spree... Yet somehow we are still making mistakes when we shop for jeans online. No-one wants to lug a mountain of returns back to the post office, nor do we want to be responsible for unsustainable shopping habits by potentially sending our ‘no’ pile to landfill.